Early morning showers, windy day ahead in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wet start to the day. 

Morning showers wrap up by daybreak and skies clear for sunshine Thursday afternoon. Winds increase with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A temperature drop is expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s. Feels like temperatures will be near 0 degrees by Saturday morning and remain in the teens during the day.

Highs climb back to the 40s by Sunday.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 5:02 AM CST

