Watch CBS News
Local News

Eagle Brook Country Club hosting golf and dinner benefit for veterans

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can hit the green and help our nation's veterans at the same time on Monday.

The non-profit Tee It Up for the Troops is hosting a golf event and dinner reception at Eagle Brook Country Club in west suburban Geneva at 1 p.m.

The organization donates money to hundreds of veteran service organizations across the U.S.

Tickets to golf and eat dinner are $165 per person.

If you don't golf, you can still attend the reception for $50.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 9:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.