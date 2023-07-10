Eagle Brook Country Club hosting golf and dinner benefit for veterans

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can hit the green and help our nation's veterans at the same time on Monday.

The non-profit Tee It Up for the Troops is hosting a golf event and dinner reception at Eagle Brook Country Club in west suburban Geneva at 1 p.m.

The organization donates money to hundreds of veteran service organizations across the U.S.

Tickets to golf and eat dinner are $165 per person.

If you don't golf, you can still attend the reception for $50.