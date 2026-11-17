The Chicago White Sox added Dustin May to their rotation on Tuesday, agreeing to a $52.5 million, three-year contract with the right-hander.

Agent Craig Rose said the deal is pending a successful physical.

Chicago is coming off a surprising 2026 season, going 84-78 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The White Sox swept Houston in the opening round of the playoffs before blowing a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series against Cleveland.

The South Siders had at least 101 losses in each of the previous three years, including a franchise-record 121 in 2024.

May slots into a rotation that recorded a major league-low 674 2/3 innings this season. Grant Taylor also is expected to move into the rotation after working out of the bullpen for much of this year.

The 29-year-old May played for St. Louis and Milwaukee this season, going 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA. He set career highs with 31 starts, 145 2/3 innings and 144 strikeouts.

He was traded to Milwaukee on Aug. 3. He went 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts with the Brewers in the last part of the season.

May made five appearances, including two starts, in the playoffs during Milwaukee's run to its first World Series title. He was the Game 4 starter in the World Series, allowing two runs in four innings in a game the Brewers would eventually lose in 12 innings.

May was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 2016 amateur draft. He made his big league debut in 2019.

May is 26-29 with a 4.12 ERA in 102 games — 88 starts — with the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox. He missed the 2024 season while recovering from his second Tommy John surgery and an esophageal tear.