Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed after crash near Hollywood Avenue

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed due to a crash near Hollywood Avenue in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood on Monday morning. 

The closure spans from Bryn Mawr Street to Hollywood Avenue, Kris Habermehl said. Drivers are being forced off at  Bryn Mawr Street as crews work to clear the crash. 

Habermehl said several vehicles collided, leaving multiple people injured. Video from the scene shows at least three vehicles under police investigation. 

 It is not clear how many people were injured in the crash. 

Chicago police have not confirmed details on the crash. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available. 

