DuSable Black History Museum celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's DuSable Black History Museum is celebrating the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The events kicks off with a children's story time at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day at 740 E. 56th Pl. Doors open at 10 a.m. and you can find a full list of events here.

You can view multiple films including Boycott at 11:30 a.m. and For the Record at noon. For the Record features a taping of elders stories about Dr. King, civil rights and social justice.

Don't miss the Hip Hop Detoxx at 1:30 p.m.

Throughout the day you can stop into the Pop-Up Civil Rights Exhibit.