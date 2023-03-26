Watch CBS News
Hellenic Heritage Parade in Greektown kicks off Sunday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds will be heading to Greektown for the Hellenic Heritage Parade Sunday afternoon.

It steps off at 2 p.m. and runs along Halsted from Van Buren to Madison.

Roads around the parade route will be closed starting at 8 a.m. - including Halsted from Harrison to Van Buren.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is also reminding parade-goers to be alert and report anything suspicious to the police.

