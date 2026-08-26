Durbin, other lawmakers call for change in immigration court proceedings involving unaccompanied children

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) on Wednesday called for answers from the Department of Justice, saying along with other lawmakers that the Chicago immigration court needs revisions when it comes to unaccompanied immigrant children.

At issue are so-called "mega master" hearings — large group proceedings that lawmakers say make it difficult for children to understand, ask questions, or reach an attorney — especially if they do not speak English.

On Wednesday afternoon, Durbin and other lawmakers were set to speak, demanding answers from the U.S. Justice Department by Sept. 1, and urging the administration to discontinue the practice.