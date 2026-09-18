Durbin blames Trump for rising gas prices, record diesel prices; 'He is personally responsible'

Fuel prices continue to climb across the country, and that has U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) pointing the finger at President Trump.

The average cost of a gallon of diesel in Chicago was at $6.58 a gallon as of Friday, according to AAA, with some stations charging as much as $7.99.

"This is a record-breaking price for diesel fuel," Durbin said.

Chicago's average gas price was at $5.14 a gallon as of Friday, up from $4.76 a week ago.

Durbin, the senior U.S. senator from Illinois, said those prices are expected to stick around.

Dineo Gaofhiwe-Ingram said it cost her $80 to fill her tank on Friday.

"One has to plan our family life, and what we do, and how far we drive," she said.

Chicago driver Emmanuel Guerrero said paying nearly $6 a gallon for regular gas at some stations is "overwhelming."

Durbin pointed the finger directly at President Trump.

"Why are the prices so high? President Trump knows. He's responsible for it. He is personally responsible for starting the war in Iran. He didn't take the case to the American people and argue it that it should be done for national security. He didn't even take it to Congress," Durbin said.

A White House spokesperson said, "President Trump remains committed to unleashing American energy dominance, cutting costs, and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking American families."

"As the U.S. continues to maintain full control of the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices will fall back to pre-conflict levels," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers added.

While gas prices were already rising, the problem was made worst in the Midwest in recent days, thanks to a power outage that halted operations at the Exxon Mobil Joliet Refinery, which is responsible for 10% of the region's gas and diesel fuel. It remains unclear when the refinery will resume operations.

Unfortunately, Durbin said, drivers can expect to continue seeing high fuel prices for a while.

"It isn't going to end soon. If there's peace in Iran, which I hope happens tomorrow, as soon as possible, it's still going to be a long time before these prices come down," he said.

Experts said the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been used to tamp down rising gas prices amid the war with Iran, but those reserves won't last forever.

Durbin said that reserve was rarely used before to combat high gas prices.

"The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was seldom used by a president, because it's an emergency situation. We've drawn down that reserve some, and it hasn't changed a bit," Durbin said.