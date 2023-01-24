DuPage Co. sheriff's stance on assault weapons ban drawing supporters, detractors at meeting

DuPage Co. Board meeting with residents speaking for and against sheriff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At Tuesday's DuPage County Board meeting, board members and the community speak their peace over Sheriff James Mendrick's refusal to enforce the state's new assault weapons ban.

The meeting in Wheaton started earlier in the morning with people still sharing their views of the sheriff's actions on the new law.

Sheriff Mendrick did not appear at the meeting, But he previously said he will not be checking lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state and will not arrest people who do not comply.

The community was divided, with some supporting the sheriff and others calling on him to do his job.

"As the chair of the DuPage County Board, I believe our job as elected officials is to uphold the laws of the state of Illinois. All of the laws. We do not individually decide which laws we will uphold," said Deb Conroy.

"Sheriff M should be praised for taking a stand while you want to take our rights and liberties away," said one resident.

"HB-5471 is taking second amendment rights and right to self defense away from lawful gun owners and instead emboldening criminals," added another resident.

"Do your job Sheriff M. you are to enforce laws not make them," said another resident.

"This is a good law and you in your job need to support all the laws passed by the state," noted another resident.

CBS 2 has learned members of Congress as well as state and county leaders are calling on the sheriff to resign.