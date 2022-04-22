DuPage County offering college and occupational training scholarships

CHICAGO (CBS)-- DuPage County Community Services is offering college and occupational training scholarships for local income students.

According to DuPage officials, "The Community Services Block Grant scholarship supplements the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other school-related items for a semester or a quarter to offset the student's needs."

Students chosen will be awarded $500 to $2,500.

You can apply online at www.dupagecounty.gov/CSBG. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on May 6.