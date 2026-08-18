Some DuPage County residents woken up by inadvertently activated sirens
Some DuPage County residents were woken up to tornado sirens early Tuesday morning.
The sirens were accidentally activated by DuPage Public Safety Communications. Officials said they are aware of the siren activation and are working to confirm details.
The agency normally tests out the sirens on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.
Officials in Downers Grove said the tornado sirens were inadvertently activated during a system test.