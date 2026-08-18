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Some DuPage County residents woken up by inadvertently activated sirens

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Some DuPage County residents were woken up to tornado sirens early Tuesday morning. 

The sirens were accidentally activated by DuPage Public Safety Communications. Officials said they are aware of the siren activation and are working to confirm details. 

The agency normally tests out the sirens on the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.

Officials in Downers Grove said the tornado sirens were inadvertently activated during a system test. 

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