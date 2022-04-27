DuPage County Health Department hosting career fair Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County Health Department is holding a career fair Wednesday for health care workers and support staff.
The event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Kurzawa Community Center in Wheaton.
There's a range of positions available from nurses and therapists to call center workers and custodians.
Job seekers can discuss positions with hiring managers and may get the opportunity for an on-the-spot interview.
More information at dupagehealth.org/careers.
