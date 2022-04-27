DuPage County Health Department hosting career fair Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuPage County Health Department is holding a career fair Wednesday for health care workers and support staff.

The event will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Kurzawa Community Center in Wheaton.

There's a range of positions available from nurses and therapists to call center workers and custodians.

Job seekers can discuss positions with hiring managers and may get the opportunity for an on-the-spot interview.

More information at dupagehealth.org/careers.