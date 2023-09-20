DuPage County confirms 2 West Nile Virus deaths

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people have died after contracting West Nile virus in DuPage County.

County officials said a person in their 70s from Addison and a West Chicago resident in their 60s both became ill in late August and have now died.

The DuPage County Health Department confirmed six human cases reported in DuPage County in 2023. These are the first deaths reported this year.

West Nile virus is transmitted through infected mosquitos.