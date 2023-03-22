Watch CBS News
DuPage County addressing new domestic violence initiative Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More help is coming for domestic violence survivors.

At 11 a.m., DuPage County leaders and activists will hold a press conference discussing a new initiative that will help victims access the resources available to them in a safe and discrete manner.

If you need help right now, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

You can also text "START" to 88788 or chat online at thehotline.org.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

