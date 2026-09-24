Dunning flamenco dancers performing at 4th Chicago Latino Dance Festival

The fourth annual Chicago Latino Dance Festival takes attendees on a two-day tour of the world without ever leaving the city. One of this year's performers is a group of flamenco dancers who study on the city's Northwest Side.

In Chicago's Dunning neighborhood is the home of Casa Triana Flamenco. The dancers there spend hours focusing on every step, every hand movement and every turn.

"It takes you to a different dimension because you are taking class, but you're not thinking about your home. You're not thinking about your problems," said Claudia Pizarro, co-founder.

Pizarro co-founded the studio with Javier Saume Mazzei.

"When we talk about flamenco, we are teaching not only music or dance, we're talking about culture," he said.

Casa Triana Flamenco offers education on the Spanish dance through classes, performance opportunities and more.

"It is very special for me to share something that I love so much, and that we'll have our students who I saw them take class with me the first day, and now they're going to be performing in such a special event for us," Pizarro said.

Pizarro is originally from Mexico and Mazzei is from Venezuela. They said part of their passion for flamenco is tied to the dance's roots which they say is connected to the spirit of the festival.

"It was brought to Spain by immigrants, who arrived to Spain and they were spread out in Europe," Mazzei explained. "So, for me, it's a connection nowadays that we are immigrants also running around looking for a better life."

Pizarro and Mazzei said participating in the Chicago Latino Dance Festival is part of achieving their American dream. Along with sharing culture, they hope audience take away with them a galvanizing experience.

"We hope that we can be an inspiration to other Latinos and other Hispanos to, you know, continue working with— to pursue their passion because you can do it and we do it every day," Pizarro said.

The festival will take place over two days, at the Logan Center for the Arts on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and at the Humboldt Park Fieldhouse on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.