Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.

The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.

The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.

They also carried out the safe from the back room.

The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.

We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.

