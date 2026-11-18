One week before the busy Thanksgiving travel sprint, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth says she is not satisfied with the amount of information about last week's national ground stop.

Duckworth, who works on the transportation committee, says she spoke with the Federal Aviation Administration administrator, Bryan Bedford, on Tuesday night — expressing frustration with the level of information.

Speaking at an event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Bedford described last week's nationwide ground stop as a knee scrape — saying it came during a larger modernization overhaul.

"I did get a private conversation with Administrator Bedford last night, and we spoke at length about what the issue is, and I'm still not satisfied with many of his answers last night," Duckworth said.

She says the explanation that traces the communication error back to a single router error in Arkansas doesn't satisfy her and wants to know more about the process, supervision, and overseeing federal contractors carrying out the job.

"At the end of the day, they need to be supervised. There's still a contractor, and they need to be supervised, and so Secretary Duffy Flaming L3 Harris, the contractor for the router, is him trying to shirk his responsibility."

Cynthia Doma, dropping off family members at O'Hare, says she was reticent to return to the airport because she was caught in the ground stop while returning from Grenada on what would be her third standby flight.

"I mean, like, the whole thing — just keeping updates on flight information, delays, having to figure out do we have to reschedule her flight or do we keep it?" she said.

"I was so scared because I think I am going to stay in Puerto Rico," said Aurora resident Margarita Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was in the middle of her vacation when the ground stop happened. She's made it home to O'Hare safely with airlines back on track, but travel expert and DePaul University transportation professor Joseph Schwieterman says the fallout could last.

"No doubt customers who were waiting at the last minute are holding back. They just see in the news constantly airline outages, computer outages, and it just psychologically has an effect," he said.

He says that those fears, as Gonzalez Doma had, will likely persist.

"We know sort of mechanically what may have caused the outage, but we don't know why it happened, why it took so long for the system to get back up, what safeguards are made to try to prevent this. And we need officials to give us straight answers on that, because this is a terrible crisis for us."

AAA estimates slightly fewer people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday — a number they say is more impacted by the high cost of fuel.