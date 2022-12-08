Watch CBS News
Forfeited drug money used to buy and train Joliet K9 'Reno'

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- K-9 police officers can cost a lot of money to breed, to raise and to train.

But one Chicago community has a creative solution.

Reno is the newest K-9 officer to hit the street in Joliet. Officials said he and his training were paid for using forfeited money from drug dealers and money launderers.

Reno is now the 13th police canine bought and trained without taxpayer money in Will County.

Read about our newest Joliet Police K-9 Unit Team, Officer Lukaszek & K-9 Reno below! K-9 Reno was donated to the Joliet...

Posted by Joliet Police Department on Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022

