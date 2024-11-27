2 drivers charged in hit-and-run death of 17-year-old boy riding his bike in Waukegan, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two drivers have been arrested on felony charges in the hit-and-run death of a 17-year-old boy who was riding his bike earlier this month in north suburban Waukegan.

Police said 17-year-old Jorge Carmona was riding his bike near Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Nov. 10, when he was struck by two vehicles, both of which fled the scene.

Carmona was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the vehicles that hit him was located in Waukegan on Nov. 13, and it was processed for evidence. A passenger who was in the vehicle confirmed the driver had hit Carmona.

On Nov. 14, the second vehicle that hit Carmona was found in Vernon Hills, and the driver acknowledged hitting something with their car.

Police said 34-year-old Jose Ramirez, of Waukegan, was arrested on Nov. 22 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He has been charged with reckless homicide, and leaving the scene of an accident. He is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Monica Valladolid, 44, of Vernon Hills, appeared in Lake County Court on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, police said. She was released from custody as she awaits her next court appearance on Dec. 18.