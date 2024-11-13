Boy, 17, killed in hit-and-run while riding bike in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bike early Sunday in north suburban Waukegan.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Waukegan police and firefighters responded to a crash near Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

When crews arrived, they found a boy riding a bicycle had been hit by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

The victim, 17-year-old Jorge Carmona, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined he died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.