Driver stopped, then left, after hitting teenage girl on bike in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood

Teen girl hit by driver who stops, then leaves in Mount Greenwood

A teenager was riding her bike in a crosswalk in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood when she got hit by a pickup truck this past weekend.

The incident was caught on camera, and it left Annie Lyons with a broken foot and a broken bike.

The young lady was on the sidewalk heading to the Mount Greenwood Branch Library, where she volunteers. She eventually made it all bruised and in pain after getting hit in the crosswalk a few blocks away.

After what happened, Annie now finds herself taking it slow this summer.

"I feel like when I walk, I kind of have to use my whole body," she said. "It's just a little bit sore right now, a little hard to walk."

Annie has to keep a walking boot on for eight weeks because her foot is broken. She was on her bike last weekend at 110th Street and Central Park Avenue, and when she got to the four-way intersection, she said she waited her turn and made her way into the crosswalk.

"I proceed across the street, and I'm in the middle of the street when I see this truck coming — and I assume he's going to stop because, you know, I'm in the middle of the street," Annie said, "and then all of sudden, he just barrels right into me — and I'm like on the ground."

The driver did get out of his pickup. Annie was shocked at the first thing he said.

"Offers me money. He asked if I need any money. He asked if I'm OK," said Annie, "and I get up and like, 'Oh, no, I'm fine.'"

But Annie was not fine. She had visible injuries. She has scrapes from when she fell on her arms, and road rash on her leg.

"I have a huge bruise on my hip too," Annie said.

With her bike also banged up, Annie still managed to get to the library on Kedzie Avenue a few blocks away.

"Annie called me from the library," said Annie's mom, Jessica Lyons.

Annie told her mom she was in a car accident, but remember — Annie was on her bike. Her mom thought the worst.

"It was a bump enough to knock her off her bike, but she is doing OK," said Jessica Lyons.

Yet mom and the community were not happy to learn the driver took off. Lyons filed a police report, and went searching for witnesses and video.

A neighbor even posted online images of the pickup. Lyons could not believe the driver that struck her daughter didn't stick around or call 911.

"I know there was concern, but I think there was panic on everyone's part," Lyons said. "It could be anyone's kid, and that's why I think it hits home."

"If you hurt someone, you should stay and make sure they're OK," added Annie. "Prioritize them instead of you."

The driver's wife saw neighbor's post Thursday night and reached out a neighbor, asking "how they can make it right." Annie's mom said the driver needs to go to police to explain why he left the scene.