Driver runs red light, hits CPD squad car in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood

A driver ran a red light and hit a Chicago police squad car in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood early Sunday.

The crash happened at 3:43 a.m. on Western Avenue at the intersection with Granville Avenue.

Police said the squad car was headed north on Western Avenue when the driver of a Toyota ran a red light and hit the squad car.

The 26-year-old man driving the Toyota was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was stabilized with unknown injuries, police said.

Citations were pending Sunday morning.