CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver ran off after a deadly crash on I-88 in Naperville Thursday night.

According to Illinois State Police, a black Audi sedan and a white Nissan taxi crashed near Raymond Drive just before 11 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The taxi driver died on the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the Audi left the scene on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating.