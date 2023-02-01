Driver rescued after crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is in the hospital following a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Wednesday morning.

The car was seen flipped in between trees.

Authorities tell us the driver was headed south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive but ended up way off the road – leaving the person pinned inside.

Firefighters rescued the person and carried them up an embankment before heading to the hospital.

We're working to find out how it happened and how that person is doing.