Driver killed in crash in Niles, Illinois

A driver was killed early Tuesday in a crash in the north Chicago suburb of Niles.

Officers came across the crash at 12:18 a.m. in the 7700 block of Oakton Street.

They learned a 69-year-old man had been headed west on Oakton Street in a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe, when for reasons unknown, he struck a speed limit sign and a tree in the parkway on the north side of the roadway, Niles police said.

When officers arrived, the driver was unconscious and not breathing, police said. Officers performed CPR, and then Niles Fire Department paramedics came and took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The man was in critical condition upon being taken to the hospital, and later died there.

A 51-year-old woman was with the man in the sport-utility vehicle. She was taken to Advocate Lutheran General with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said impairment of any kind was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) Major Crash Assistance Team was assisting Niles police in the investigation, and Oakton Street was closed between Milwaukee and Prospect avenues while they investigated.