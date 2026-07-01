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Driver killed in fiery crash involving car, train in Hobart, Indiana

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Traci Maloney

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A driver is dead after a fiery collision between a car and a freight train in Hobart, Indiana, on Wednesday morning.

The Hobart Fire Department said at 8:47 a.m., first responders were called to 3rd and Colorado streets for a crash involving a car and a train, and saw a large plume of black smoke rising from the scene.

A car was engulfed in flames in the gravel area alongside the railroad tracks about 100 feet from the intersection, the fire department said. Debris from the collision was scattered all around.

The fire department said first responders also learned someone was still in the car.

Firefighters put out the fire, and found the person in the car had died.

Eyewitnesses told Hobart police it appeared that the driver ignored crossing gates and a train horn as the train approached.

Police said the train dragged the car about 400 feet while it was engulfed in flames.

The driver remained unidentified Wednesday afternoon.

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