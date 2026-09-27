Driver extracted from vehicle following crash at Dan Ryan 83rd Street exit

A driver was taken to the hospital following a crash on the exit ramp of the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say troopers responded to a two-car crash around 1:25 a.m. on southbound I-94 near 83rd Street.

Video from the scene captured firefighters pulling a person from a car that appeared to have slammed into a wall at the exit.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.