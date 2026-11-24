Firefighters rescued a driver who crashed a vehicle into a retention pond on Tuesday morning in north suburban Libertyville.

Around 11 a.m., firefighters responded to a crash in the 1200 block of South Milwaukee Avenue and discovered an SUV partially submerged in a retention pond.

Rescue teams were able to safely pull the driver out of the vehicle, which was later towed out of the water, according to the Libertyville Fire Department.

The driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.