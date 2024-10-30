Driver cited in crash that killed motorcyclist in Chicago northwest suburb

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) —A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening after a crash in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Around 6:30 p.m., Mount Prospect Police Department and fire crews responded to a traffic crash reported at Northwest Highway and Waterman, a common border between Mount Prospect and Arlington Heights. It was determined the crash happened on a section of roadway within Arlington Heights' jurisdiction, authorities said.

Preliminary information indicated a blue 2010 Genesis Coupe was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway approaching Waterman. A red 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northwest Highway approaching Waterman, and a silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra was also westbound behind the motorcycle.

Police said the 16-year-old driver of the Genesis made a left turn and struck both the motorcycle and Hyundai.

First responders found the motorcyclist unresponsive and began lifesaving efforts. Mount Prospect police officers deployed an AED and started CPR until fire personnel arrived and took over treatment. It was determined the rider suffered fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

Northwest Highway was closed in both directions at the Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect border to investigate the crash. The Arlington Heights Police Department was assisted by the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit in the investigation.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Their initial court date was set for Nov. 21 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

A preliminary review excluded the presence of alcohol or drug impairment with respect to the at-fault driver.

Arlington Heights police said they are still in the process of notifying the family of the motorcyclist, and his identity will not be released. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an investigation to determine a cause and manner of death, which can take 6 to 8 weeks.