Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing into suburban Chicago Walmart Supercenter

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after they crashed into a Walmart in Algonquin, Illinois, early Wednesday morning.

Algonquin police officers responded to a report of a crash at the Walmart Supercenter at 1410 S Randall Rd just before 12:30 a.m.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a red sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed north on the rear access road for Algonquin Commons.

Police said the vehicle crossed County Line Rd and collided with the southwest side of the Walmart, causing significant damage to both the building and the vehicle.

The driver, who was entrapped in the crash and had to be extracted, was transported by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire District to a nearby landing zone, where they were airlifted to the Condell Hospital Level 1 Trauma Center with serious injuries.

No other occupants were inside the vehicle.

Police say that although employees were in the Walmart building at the time of the accident, no other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.