Driver accused of DUI after sideswiping IDOT truck on I-57, Illinois State Police say

A motorist was accused of driving under the influence early Monday after hitting an Illinois Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 57 in Chicago's south suburbs.

At 3:44 a.m., an Illinois State Police squad car was stationary on southbound I-57 at 127th Street in Calumet Park, as troopers conducted a traffic stop on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated.

An IDOT truck was stationary behind the squad car, state police said.

The driver of an SUV failed to move over and sideswiped the IDOT truck, state police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver of the SUV was charged with driving under the influence, and violating Scott's Law or the Move Over Law. The driver was also cited for having no valid insurance, failure to reduce speed, and improper lane usage.

The driver's name was not released.