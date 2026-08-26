3 men injured after drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Three men were injured after a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Near West Side on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said three men were outside in the 2100 block of West Jackson Street around 10:15 p.m. when a car drove by, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said two men, 47 and 37 years old, were both shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg. He was taken to the same hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.