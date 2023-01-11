Lawsuits accuse obstetrician of examining patients while intoxicated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago area doctor is now facing several lawsuits claiming he was intoxicated while examining patients.

Dr. Vernon Cannon was an obstetrician-gynecologist at the DuPage Medical Group, now known as Duly Health and Care.

On Wednesday, attorneys with Chicago law firm Hurley McKenna & Mertz filed five misconduct lawsuits against Cannon and Duly Health and Care.

Three of the lawsuits accuse Cannon of examining patients while intoxicated.

"I kind of minimized it. I told myself, 'Hey, you know what? You're hormonal. You're just pregnant. You have anxiety. Don't worry about it. Just let it go.' But the truth is my gut was right, and what I observed was correct, and so I'm just encouraging that if anybody else had that experience, to come forward," said former patient Karin Stortz.

Another lawsuit accuses Cannon of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a patient. Another accuses him of bizarre behavior after patient suffered a stillbirth.

Cannon was already facing two earlier lawsuits, accusing him of sexual assault.

Cannon did not respond to requests for comment.

Duly Health and Care said Cannon hasn't worked there since 2020.

"We are aware of new cases alleging misconduct by Dr. Vernon Cannon, a former DMG physician who has not been with the medical group since 2020. Patient care and safety are our top priorities. We take any and all allegations of misconduct seriously. Due to the nature of these matters and out of respect for the parties involved, we will not comment further on these legal proceedings," a company spokesperson said in a statement.