Dr. Sameer Vohra to lead IDPH, replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state's public health department has a new leader.

Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health, replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down earlier this year and provided daily COVID-19 updates during the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Governor JB Pritzker appointed Vohra, who is the Founding Chair of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine's (SIU-SOM) Department of Population Science and Policy.

"Dr. Vohra is accomplished in every sense of the word. His experience and education transcend sectors and fields, bringing a well-rounded perspective to this agency. As a leader in state and national health policy, I have absolute confidence in Dr. Vohra's ability to continue shaping a stronger IDPH for the 21st century," Pritzker said.

According to IDPH, Vohra is a general pediatrician with degrees in law and public policy. Right now, he serves as the state's Interim Chair of the Children's Mental Health Partnership.

"I am humbled that the Governor has entrusted me to serve the people of our State as the 20th Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health," said Vohrah, who has degrees from the University of Chicago and Northwestern University. "Governor Pritzker, along with the dedicated staff of IDPH, have served our State admirably during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to lead this agency into the future, continuing to keep us safe from emerging illnesses, supporting our public health workers, and promoting wellness in every community across Illinois."

Ezike headed the state's health department through March of 2022. In April, Ezike was hired as the new president and CEO of Sinai Chicago, the city's largest private safety net hospital system.

"It's just been my tremendous pleasure to serve the people of Illinois. I am so blessed to have been able to bring some measure of comfort to Illinoisans to quiet some of the chaos and infuse some calm," Ezkie said.

Since Ezike's departure, Amaal Tokars, PhD, the department's Assistant Director, was the interim director. She will continue in her role as Assistant Director, a position she's held since 2020.