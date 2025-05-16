Dr. Kiran Joshi named chief operating officer of Cook County Department of Public Health

Dr. Kiran Joshi named Cook County Department of Public Health's new chief operating officer

The Cook County Department of Public Health has a new leader.

Dr. Kiran Joshi has been named Chief Operating Officer of the department.

Before the role, he served as the interim COO for the agency since January.

According to the CCDPH's website, Dr. Joshi is also an assistant professor of Clinical Family Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and is part of the core faculty of the Preventive Medicine residency program at Cook County Health.

Dr. Joshi also co-led the department's response to COVID-19 from 2020 to 2022.

The Cook County Health Department serves around 2.3 million people living in suburban Cook County.