Man seriously injured after stabbing in Grant Park
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park overnight.
Police said a 23-year-old man was walking with a woman in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive just before midnight when a man approached around 11:40 p.m.
Police said what started as an argument turned physical, and the 23-year-old was stabbed in the neck.
The suspect fled the scene on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condtion/
No arrests have been made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.