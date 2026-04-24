Man seriously injured after stabbing in Grant Park

A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park overnight.

Police said a 23-year-old man was walking with a woman in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive just before midnight when a man approached around 11:40 p.m.

Police said what started as an argument turned physical, and the 23-year-old was stabbed in the neck.

The suspect fled the scene on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condtion/

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating.