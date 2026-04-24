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Man seriously injured after stabbing in Grant Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in Chicago's Grant Park overnight. 

Police said a 23-year-old man was walking with a woman in the 500 block of South Columbus Drive just before midnight when a man approached around 11:40 p.m.

Police said what started as an argument turned physical, and the 23-year-old was stabbed in the neck. 

The suspect fled the scene on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. 

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condtion/ 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

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