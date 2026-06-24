Bronzeville residents say massive tree, debris remains after strong storms earlier this month

Two weeks after powerful storms tore through Chicago, Bronzeville residents say they are still living with the aftermath.

They said the mess left by the storm hasn't been cleaned up, posing safety concerns and even preventing trash pick-up.

Latonercus Steen is met with a mangled mess of power lines, tree limbs, and branches each time she opens her garage door. A massive tree is still partially resting on her Bronzeville garage, and the debris is completely blocking the alley.

"They haven't even started to pick up anything. It's just laying here," Steen said.

On June 11, a powerful derecho ripped through Chicago, with winds of more than 70 miles per hour, causing widespread damage and toppling a massive tree from its roots near 43rd and Cottage Grove

"It completely crushed though all of the power lines, all the internet lines. It literally took out the poles," Steen said.

Residents say they were without power for about a week and still don't have internet, but most pressing, they say, is the downed tree, along with the tangled power lines and massive tree branches that block the alley. Garbage trucks can't get down the alley, and trash is now overflowing.

"We have trash from the condo's dumpster all over the place. And, you know, we're scared for rodents and raccoons," said resident Lindsay Leverson.

Her cars were crushed by the tree inside her garage. She was told by 311 that it could take 56 days before they get around to removing the tree.

"It's been crickets from my alderman's office," she said. "What are you here for if you're not here for the people of your ward?"

Leverson said what would make things right is for the city to get rid of the tree.

CBS News Chicago reached out to 4th Ward Ald. Lamont Robinson's office, but has yet to hear back.