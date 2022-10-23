Watch CBS News
Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. 

He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark colored sedan and began shooting. 

The shooters got back in the car and fled. 

The boy was struck once in the back. He was transport to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. 

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate. 

