Double Door calls off plans to reopen in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

Back in 2017, hearts across Chicago and beyond were broken when the Double Door was evicted from its iconic location in the Wicker Park neighborhood — where fans gathered to see Chance the Rapper, The Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair, the New York Dolls with David Johansen and Sylvain Sylvain still at it, and even The Rolling Stones, among countless other A-list acts.

But after the Double Door closed, and a little over two years later as a sad viral video showed a crane taking down the neon Double Door Liquors sign — which dated back decades before the rock club opened in 1994 — there was reassurance that the Double Door would return, at a new location in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Now that is not happening anymore.

On Facebook this past Monday, co-owner Sean Mulroney wrote that the plan to reopen the Double Door at the former Wilson Avenue Theater, at 1050 W. Wilson Ave., is not moving forward.

Mulroney emphasized that this does not mean the Double Door is gone for good.

"Staying true to what made Double Door Double Door matters. This isn't an ending — it's a pivot. We're actively exploring other locations and opportunities that better align with our vision. And we think we have found one!" he wrote. "This is all in an effort to keep the heart and soul of music and the Double Door moving forward."

For now, the Double Door is planning pop-ups and collaborations.

The Double Door closed its doors at its legendary space at 1572 N. Milwaukee Ave. in February 2017. A court-ordered eviction was carried out at the venue after a lengthy dispute with the building landlord.

The Double Door building was sold the following year. A Yeti cooler and outdoor gear opened in the space, but itself closed last year.

In December 2018, plans were announced for the Double Door to reopen in the former Wilson Avenue Theater space.

In February 2024, CBS News Chicago's Noel Brennan visited as Mulroney and his owner and business partner and Pete Bruce worked to renovate the Wilson Avenue building, which opened as a vaudeville burlesque theater in 1909 and was converted into a bank in 1919. The building remained a bank all the way up until 2011.

At the time, the Double Door was aiming for a late 2024 or early 2025 reopening.