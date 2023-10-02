104-year-old Chicago woman becomes oldest tandem skydiver

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Next time you feel you're too old to take up a new venture, keep Dorothy Hoffner in mind.

The 104-year-old ditched her walker and jumped out of a plane over the weekend, falling at a speed of 120 mph before landing amid a crowd of cheering supporters.

Hoffner is hoping to officially become the oldest person in the world to tandem skydive. Skydive Chicago is working with the Guinness Book of World Records to have her feat certified.

Hoffner said the experience was "wonderful."

It wasn't her first jump. She also went skydiving at age 100.

That time, she needed to be pushed out of the plane. This time, she was leading the way.

Hoffner turns 105 in December, and she said for her next challenge she wants to take a ride in a hot air balloon.