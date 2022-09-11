Doorways of Chicago founder, photographer highlights architecture from around the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – A photographer who was laid off during the pandemic took the opportunity to follow his passion, and it's certainly paying off.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to photographer Ronnie Frey while he was shooting video and asked him what he was doing.

Frey captures images of doorways and architecture throughout Chicago and posts the photos on his Instagram account called Doorways of Chicago. He also writes about the rich history of the places he photographs with each post.

During the pandemic, he got laid off from his retail job and decided to follow his passion - photography.

He started with 5,000 followers and now has nearly 30,000 followers and hosts architectural walking tours throughout the city.

You can learn more about Ronnie's tours through his website at doorwaysofchicago.com.