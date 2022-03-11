Don't forget Daylight Saving Time this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's time to spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

When turning your clocks forward, the American Red Cross is remining everyone to test smoke alarms this weekend. As part of the "Turn and Test" initiative, Red Cross officials say it is important to replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

Don't forget, it's almost #daylightsavingtime! A great reminder to change your clocks and test your smoke alarms this weekend. Make every minute count and ensure you and those around you are safe in the event there is a fire. #turnandtest pic.twitter.com/M6c8u2FJ5C — American Red Cross of Illinois (@RedCrossIL) March 11, 2022

