Watch CBS News

Don't forget Daylight Saving Time this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's time to spring forward. 

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.

When turning your clocks forward, the American Red Cross is remining everyone to test smoke alarms this weekend. As part of the "Turn and Test" initiative, Red Cross officials say it is important to replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

As part of the "Turn and Test" initiative, Red Cross officials say it is important to smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.

First published on March 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.