Don't forget Daylight Saving Time this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) — It's time to spring forward.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m.
When turning your clocks forward, the American Red Cross is remining everyone to test smoke alarms this weekend. As part of the "Turn and Test" initiative, Red Cross officials say it is important to replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.
As part of the "Turn and Test" initiative, Red Cross officials say it is important to smoke alarms that are 10 years or older.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.