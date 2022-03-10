Here's how you can help Ukrainian refugees

Compiled by Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Ukrainian people are seeking refuge amid Russian invasions, here's how Chicagoans can help.

Volunteers in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows are gathering supplies. You can donate items using an Amazon Wish List called "Aid Ukraine." Some of the items needed include various medical supplies, helmets, hand warmers, goggles and tents.

This week, a couple in Barrington set up a Facebook fundraising page with the goal of raising money to help those trying to defend Ukraine. They want to purchase everything from medical first aid kits, helmets, canned goods and sleeping bags, to help those on the front lines.

The volunteers are buying items in the Chicago area and sending them to Ukraine. In addition, they are also sending the money to Poland and Germany, where supplies are being bought and then sent to the Ukrainian border. Check out the fundraising page for details.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, 80 pieces of luggage full of medical supplies are going with eight Chicago doctors to Ukraine and Poland.

Check this out: 80 pieces of luggage full of medical supplies and 8 #Chicago doctors are now headed to Ukraine and Poland- they’ll visit 3 hospitals in Ukraine and provide medical help to refugees. Hear why they’re risking their lives to help tonight on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/u7Jo68eDCl — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) March 10, 2022

Lydia Tkaczuk is another Chicagoan helping support Ukraine. She is serving as the refugee resettlement coordinator for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, or UCCA – a nonprofit advocate for Ukrainian causes.

Donations for Ukrainian refugees can be made online at uccaillinois.org. You can learn more from CBS 2's Tim McNicholas.

In addition, UNICEF is working to protect children in Ukraine through emergency response. You can donate to UNICEF online now.

You can donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Donation will go to blood collection, emergency response and mobilization of volunteers and resources.

The World Health Organization is working to "respond to the health emergency triggered by the conflict." According to the WHO, donations will go to delivering urgent healthcare to people in Ukraine and neighboring areas. Donations can be made on the WHO Ukraine donation page.

The Jewish United Fund is asking for donations to provide life-saving resources to Ukraine. The JUF has been connected to Holocaust survivors living in Ukraine and has partnered with multiple organizations to provide support. You can donate online.

Catholic Relief Services will send donations to families impacted by the Ukraine invasion. "CRS partners on the ground are preparing across Ukraine and in bordering countries, ready to provide safe shelter, hot meals, hygiene supplies, transport to safe areas, counseling support and more." You can donate online.

For donation information and updates, you can visit the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago Facebook page.

With an increase in pushes for donations, charity scams become a concern. The Better Business Bureau recommends getting information before making a donation. You can visit the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability website for more information.