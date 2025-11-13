Student surprises longtime Chicago Park District music teacher with foundation in his honor

Beethoven once said "music can change the world," and a longtime Chicago music teacher is proof of that, leaving a profound impact on students' lives for decades.

One of Don Sadofsky's former students, now a successful musician himself, wanted to give back, and arranged a special surprise that hit just the right note.

Markeise Russell orchestrated the plan perfectly inside the Sauganash Park fieldhouse.

"I love when other people's creativity comes together, and it all … this is awesome," Russell said.

The fieldhouse is where The Revolutionary Swing Orchestra practices, led by Sadofsky, a longtime Chicago Park District music teacher, who Russell said changed the history of his life.

"I owe so much to him," Russell said. "I mean, I've always had the love for music, but I never had a teacher to really take the time and be interested in really, at that point in my life, give me the time of day."

When Russell was in 7th grade, Sadofsky agreed to teach him piano for just $8 a lesson.

"There were times where I couldn't afford those lessons, and Don was just so cool about it," Russell said.

First the piano and then the saxophone, Sadofsky guided Russell on a musical path through high school and college – where he earned two master's degrees and a doctorate.

"Don Sadofsky is somebody that I truly love, and I owe everything that I've accomplished in this life to him," Russell said.

Thursday was Russell's chance to give back. Before band practice, Sadofsky's kids helped decorate the fieldhouse – and stalled their dad with a sweet, made-up excuse.

"There's a Girl Scout Cookie celebration going on, so the room was booked until 6:00," said Sadofsky's son, Joe.

As Sadofsky arrived, the cheers came right on cue and Sadofsky played the part of stunned teacher.

"I was going to come into the rehearsal here, but, uh, wow," Sadofsky said.

Little did he know his former student had been rehearsing the next moment.

"I am honored to present to you the Mr. Don Sadofsky Foundation for Music Education, built in your name, inspired by your work, and designed to carry your spirit forward," Russell said.

A foundation will be focused on music scholarships, instrument access, summer jazz camps and more.

"This is your foundation, man, and you earned it," Russell told Sadofsky.

Turns out $8 piano lessons were a gift to two people.

"You were the biggest surprise of all my life there," Sadofsky said.

Once student and teacher, they're now friends and bandmates; a full-circle journey they composed together.

Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th) also read a proclamation from the city, honoring Sadofsky and recognizing the foundation named in his honor.