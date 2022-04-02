Dominican University men's volleyball team hopes to bump and spike its way to a national championship

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- One of the best men's volleyball teams in the country is wrapping up another awesome season in River Forest.

As CBS 2's Matt Zahn reported Friday, the Dominican University Stars are chasing a national championship - and seem to be enjoying the ride as well.

It has already been a historic season for the Dominican University men's volleyball team. Earlier this year, they became the first team is any sport in school history to be ranked number in the country.

"It was super special for us. I know it's something we've been working at," said Dominican senior and right-side hitter George Kougan. "I remember where we were at – I was just sitting in my room with two of my roommates and we were waiting for them to come out that day, and I kept refreshing the page on my phone. I was like: 'I think this is it. I think we can do it.' And I refresh and I just like screamed. I was like, 'Oh my God – we're number one! We did it!'"

"This is something that's awesome for our fans and for our alumni, and anyone that's been part of this program that's paved the way, but it doesn't change kind of anything, what we're here to try to do," said Dominican Interim Head Volleyball Coach Doug Burchett.

The group has their sights set on adding another Final Four banner to the rafters, and this time finishing it off with a national championship.

"Fourth place is awesome. We've made it to the final four, but it's not our end all be all," Kougan said. "We want to win a national championship. We kind of use that as motivation to drive the season."

And they also want to win for Coach Burchett, a longtime assistant at Dominican, who took the reigns as head coach earlier this season.

"We're doing it for Doug, to be totally honest. That dude's put his heart and soul into this program," said Dominican grad student and setter Jack McGuire. "Every time out, before every game, we say, 'Do it for Doug,' and that's what it truly is."

But for Coach Burchett, a national title doesn't define success. He says he's proud no matter what the final chapter looks like.

The Stars have two regular season games left, and then it's conference tourney time, before they hope to shine again in the Division III NCAA Tournament.