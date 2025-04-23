Watch CBS News
Local News

Dolton, Illinois police officer charged in COVID relief loan fraud

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Dolton, Illinois, police officer has been charged in a COVID-19 relief loan fraud and bankruptcy case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said William Reed, 41, was charged with making false statements in U.S. Small Business Administration loan applications, bankruptcy fraud, and tax offenses. 

According to officials, Reed served as a police officer in both Dolton and Robbins, as well as a self-employed security guard in 2020 and 2021 when he applied for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. It is not known whether Reed is currently working as a police officer. 

Officials said Reed lied in his applications, claiming he was "qualified to receive the loans based on inflated and falsified average monthly payrolls for his 'off-duty security' job."

Reed fraudulently obtained three loans, the indictment alleges.

In 2022, Reed filed for bankruptcy in Chicago. Officials said he concealed his receipt of the PPP loans and submitted a fraudulent 2021 individual income tax return. 

His arraignment date was not immediately known.   

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.