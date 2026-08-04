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Dolton, Illinois, secures funds to help residents facing high water bills

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Liz Miller

/ CBS Chicago

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The south Chicago suburb of Dolton is helping residents who have been facing high water bills.

The village announced Tuesday morning that it had secured $1.2 million to help cover the costs. The funds were sent to the City of Chicago, which provides the water supply for Dolton from Lake Michigan.

Dolton village Finance Director Youmika Bryant and Water Department Director Jacqueline Richardson partnered with Elevate Energy for the effort after numerous calls for help with water bills.

Eligible water account holders have been notified, and their approved credits will be applied automatically.

Dolton Mayor Jason House said the effort demonstrates the village's commitment to finding meaningful resources that will benefit the lives residents' lives.

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