Dog resuscitated after West Englewood house fire

Chicago firefighters revived a dog that was rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said their officers were called to a fire in the 7200 block of South Paulina St. around 2:45 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department was able to contain and extinguish the fire. Firefighters performed CPR on a dog that was rescued from the blaze, which is now in good condition. Video from the scene shows the dog's owner gratefully embracing his pet after he was resuscitated.

CPD said no further injuries reported and no one was displaced after the incident. They said it appears the fire was accidental.

No further details about the fire have been released.