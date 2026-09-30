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Dog resuscitated after West Englewood house fire

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago firefighters revived a dog that was rescued from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said their officers were called to a fire in the 7200 block of South Paulina St. around 2:45 a.m.

The Chicago Fire Department was able to contain and extinguish the fire. Firefighters performed CPR on a dog that was rescued from the blaze, which is now in good condition. Video from the scene shows the dog's owner gratefully embracing his pet after he was resuscitated.

CPD said no further injuries reported and no one was displaced after the incident. They said it appears the fire was accidental.

No further details about the fire have been released. 

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