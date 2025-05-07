Watch CBS News
Dog rescued from Lake Michigan at Calumet Beach on Chicago's South Side

First responders turned out to rescue a dog after the animal got stranded on a rock near Calumet Beach on Chicago's South Side.

The dog was stranded on a rock off a breakwater at the beach, on the lakefront near 100th Street.

Rescuers used ladders to reach him. The Chicago fire and police departments managed to get the dog back into the shallow water so the animal could walk back to shore.

It was not known late Wednesday how the dog wound up in Lake Michigan, or who the owner was.

The dog was brought safely back to land.

