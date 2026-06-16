Dog rescued from rocks on Rainbow Beach in South Shore

A dog was rescued after becoming trapped beneath large rocks at Rainbow Beach in South Shore Monday.

Chicago Animal Care and Control said in a post on their Facebook page that the operation began with a 311 call from a concerned resident about a possibly injured animal trapped beneath the large rocks that push out into Lake Michigan at 75th Street.

When officers got there, they found a dog wedged between and under huge shoreline boulders about 30 feet from shore. They were able to safely free the dog from the crevice.

They said the dog was "friendly, cooperative and happy to see his rescuers." The same person who called 311 to report the dog also helped with bringing him safely back to shore.

The pup was taken to CACC to be evaluated by a vet. CACC said they estimate he's about 1 year old and had only suffered some scrapes from his ordeal and was otherwise in overall good condition. They said he was "bright, alert, responsive, social and eager to eat," and estimate he's about 1 year old.

CACC said they scanned the dog for a microchip but did not find one. Now he's being held at the CACC shelter and is available to be adopted.